TokenPay (TPAY) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $92,498.00

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 6th. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0565 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPay has a market cap of $1.25 million and $92,498.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,074.00 or 0.99982097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00038322 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007790 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00010813 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00063513 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001051 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005633 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About TokenPay

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.