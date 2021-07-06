Tom Hayward Sells 325,000 Shares of finnCap Group plc (LON:FCAP) Stock

finnCap Group plc (LON:FCAP) insider Tom Hayward sold 325,000 shares of finnCap Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50), for a total value of £123,500 ($161,353.54).
Shares of LON:FCAP traded down GBX 0.11 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 37.39 ($0.49). 130,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,099. The firm has a market capitalization of £66.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. finnCap Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 49 ($0.64). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 40.13.
finnCap Group Company Profile
