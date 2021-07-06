Tom Hayward Sells 325,000 Shares of finnCap Group plc (LON:FCAP) Stock

finnCap Group plc (LON:FCAP) insider Tom Hayward sold 325,000 shares of finnCap Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50), for a total value of £123,500 ($161,353.54).

Shares of LON:FCAP traded down GBX 0.11 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 37.39 ($0.49). 130,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,099. The firm has a market capitalization of £66.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. finnCap Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 49 ($0.64). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 40.13.

finnCap Group Company Profile

finnCap Group plc provides various financial services to various growth companies in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate financing, equity capital markets and corporate broking, mergers and acquisitions, IPO, financial advisory, research, dual-track, sales trading and market making, private fundraising, sell-side advisory, buy-side advisory, and debt advisory services, as well as engages in the equity sale, and institutional stockbroking activities.

