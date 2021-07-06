TomoChain (TOMO) Market Cap Hits $174.35 Million

TomoChain (CURRENCY:TOMO) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One TomoChain coin can currently be purchased for about $2.09 or 0.00006151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TomoChain has a market capitalization of $174.35 million and $18.44 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TomoChain has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TomoChain

TomoChain launched on February 28th, 2018. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,425,612 coins. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain . The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee. TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure. “

TomoChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TomoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TomoChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TomoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

