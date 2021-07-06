Tony Manini Purchases 3,848,018 Shares of Asiamet Resources Limited (LON:ARS) Stock

Asiamet Resources Limited (LON:ARS) insider Tony Manini bought 3,848,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £76,960.36 ($100,549.20).
Shares of ARS traded down GBX 0.02 ($0.00) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2.23 ($0.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,967,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,982,214. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98. Asiamet Resources Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 1.93 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 6.70 ($0.09). The firm has a market cap of £32.93 million and a PE ratio of -11.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.35.
