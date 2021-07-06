Tony Manini Purchases 3,848,018 Shares of Asiamet Resources Limited (LON:ARS) Stock

Asiamet Resources Limited (LON:ARS) insider Tony Manini bought 3,848,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £76,960.36 ($100,549.20).

Shares of ARS traded down GBX 0.02 ($0.00) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2.23 ($0.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,967,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,982,214. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98. Asiamet Resources Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 1.93 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 6.70 ($0.09). The firm has a market cap of £32.93 million and a PE ratio of -11.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.35.

Get Asiamet Resources alerts:

About Asiamet Resources

Asiamet Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the BKM copper project, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Asiamet Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asiamet Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.