Tony West Sells 6,500 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of UBER traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.80. 19,633,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,811,621. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.48 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.04.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,022,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824,475 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,990,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,379,085,000 after buying an additional 4,071,861 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,546,843,000 after buying an additional 6,204,252 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,776,504,000 after buying an additional 14,728,949 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,411,751,000 after buying an additional 12,142,683 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nomura initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.84.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.