Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$112.44.

TIH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$108.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$99.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Toromont Industries to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 600 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$109.63, for a total transaction of C$65,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,929 shares in the company, valued at C$22,247,106.27. Insiders sold 1,658 shares of company stock worth $177,499 over the last ninety days.

Shares of TIH stock traded down C$0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$106.14. The company had a trading volume of 34,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,949. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$105.50. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of C$65.26 and a 12 month high of C$110.94.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$806.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$748.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 4.4099997 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.53%.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.