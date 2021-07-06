Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.27

Shares of Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.27 and traded as high as $22.42. Toshiba shares last traded at $22.28, with a volume of 34,600 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Toshiba from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toshiba from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Toshiba from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

