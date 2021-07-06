Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.60

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.60 and traded as low as C$1.51. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$1.57, with a volume of 168,800 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$328.76 million and a PE ratio of -82.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.89.

In other news, Director John David Wright sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.57, for a total value of C$98,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,996,895 shares in the company, valued at C$7,845,125.15. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Scott Budau sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total transaction of C$93,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 445,901 shares in the company, valued at C$606,425.36. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,500 shares of company stock worth $333,405.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

