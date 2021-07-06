Tower (TOWER) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.90 Million

Tower (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 6th. Tower has a total market cap of $3.90 million and $123,839.00 worth of Tower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tower coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tower has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00060118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00018045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.37 or 0.00947037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00046120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Tower Coin Profile

TOWER is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2021. Tower’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 223,496,545 coins. Tower’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Buying and Selling Tower

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tower should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

