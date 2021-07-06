TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $166.97 Million

Analysts expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to post sales of $166.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $163.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.85 million. TowneBank reported sales of $162.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year sales of $656.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $655.60 million to $657.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $616.82 million, with estimates ranging from $609.62 million to $624.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. TowneBank had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $182.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.28 million.

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.61. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TowneBank by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,184,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,603,000 after purchasing an additional 312,122 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,823,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,298,000 after buying an additional 30,746 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TowneBank by 2.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,124,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,183,000 after acquiring an additional 21,521 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TowneBank by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,448,000 after acquiring an additional 74,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in TowneBank by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 607,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,476,000 after acquiring an additional 20,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

