Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL)

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 44,932 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,119% compared to the typical volume of 3,685 call options.

Shares of VISL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.96. 12,955,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,859,915. Vislink Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The company has a market cap of $135.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative return on equity of 60.11% and a negative net margin of 73.14%.

In other Vislink Technologies news, CEO Carleton M. Miller bought 17,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $38,451.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,451.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Vislink Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vislink Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Vislink Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Vislink Technologies in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vislink Technologies in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Vislink Technologies Company Profile

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers live production products and solutions, such as high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit, and manage live event footage; a range of high-margin wireless camera transmitter and receiver products; HCAM, a 4K Ultra HD-capable on-camera wireless system; MicroLite 3, a compact wireless HD transmitter; IMTDragonFly, an ultra-compact HD solution; Quantum, an ultra-low latency and waveform agnostic central receiver; and ultra-compact onboard solutions.

