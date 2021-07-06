Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,345 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 861% compared to the typical volume of 244 call options.

NASDAQ FYBR traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.48. 4,633,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,504. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $30.30.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FYBR. Benchmark started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

