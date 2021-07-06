Traders Purchase Large Volume of Performance Food Group Call Options (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 23,269 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 5,003% compared to the average daily volume of 456 call options.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 864,469 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after acquiring an additional 277,240 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 155,744 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 351.8% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,207 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,734 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,508,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,565 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFGC traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,003. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -41.47 and a beta of 1.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.