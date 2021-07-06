Tranche Finance (SLICE) Market Cap Hits $18.35 Million

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 6th. One Tranche Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002683 BTC on exchanges. Tranche Finance has a market cap of $18.35 million and approximately $84,288.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tranche Finance has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tranche Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00057351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00017983 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.59 or 0.00986907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,041.28 or 0.08890923 BTC.

Tranche Finance Coin Profile

Tranche Finance (CRYPTO:SLICE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranche Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tranche Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranche Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.