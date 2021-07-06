Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$23.70. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$23.50, with a volume of 53,477 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 12.57.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

