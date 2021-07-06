TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 323,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,476 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.22% of TravelCenters of America worth $8,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter worth $2,756,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 46.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 12,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. 51.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TA stock opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.40. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.57 million, a P/E ratio of 640.80 and a beta of 2.18.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.35. TravelCenters of America had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Equities analysts predict that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Barry A. Richards sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,765.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark R. Young sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $433,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,562.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TA. BMO Capital Markets raised TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised TravelCenters of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

