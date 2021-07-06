TravelNote (TVNT) Price Hits $0.0156 on Exchanges

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One TravelNote coin can currently be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TravelNote has a total market cap of $33,639.03 and $1,741.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TravelNote has traded up 28.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00045442 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00134799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00166626 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,972.57 or 0.99974069 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About TravelNote

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io

Buying and Selling TravelNote

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

