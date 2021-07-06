Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Receives “Sell” Rating from Shore Capital

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TPK. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,707 ($22.30) to GBX 2,056 ($26.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Travis Perkins has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,743.17 ($22.77).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

TPK traded down GBX 26 ($0.34) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,715 ($22.41). 313,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,492. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,869.87. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12. The firm has a market cap of £3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.80.

In related news, insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total value of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02).

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.