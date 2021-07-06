Treat DAO (TREAT) Trading 16% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 6th. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $980.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00003485 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00046418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00134280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00165573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,995.58 or 0.99607198 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.35 or 0.00947416 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

