Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Shares Down 7.2%

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) fell 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.97 and last traded at $9.00. 22,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,727,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRIL. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $933.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Equities research analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $33,907.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,907.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,938 shares of company stock valued at $103,510 over the last ninety days. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIL. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 31,405 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 620,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

