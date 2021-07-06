TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) Shares Up 0.3%

TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.16 and last traded at $29.06. Approximately 2,052 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.98.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.59.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

