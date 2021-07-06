TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.16 and last traded at $29.06. Approximately 2,052 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.98.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.59.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

