Tritax EuroBox’s (EBOX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s previous close.

EBOX traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 114.80 ($1.50). 1,142,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,717. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 109.91. Tritax EuroBox has a 52 week low of GBX 87 ($1.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 115.80 ($1.51).

Tritax EuroBox Company Profile

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

