TrueUSD Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and $67.95 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00058986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $325.17 or 0.00956515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00045266 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD (CRYPTO:TUSD) is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,528,763,554 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

