Truist Securities Increases Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Price Target to $51.00

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 86.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on REPX. Truist raised their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital began coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of REPX traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,614. Riley Exploration Permian has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.73.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($5.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($6.43). The firm had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million. As a group, analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Texel Resources Inc. acquired 6,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $146,351.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,769,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,058,709.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Kevin Riley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $594,903 over the last ninety days. 51.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $766,000. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Permian Basin. The company activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

