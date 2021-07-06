TrumpCoin (TRUMP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $633.00

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0657 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $434,096.56 and $633.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrumpCoin has traded down 16% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00064078 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00039034 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.77 or 0.00278076 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000539 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00038019 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

