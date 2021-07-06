Trust Co of Kansas Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Trust Co of Kansas reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 16,248 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.5% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Apple were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $139.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

