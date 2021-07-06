TrustSwap (SWAP) Price Hits $0.73

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00002147 BTC on exchanges. TrustSwap has a market cap of $64.98 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrustSwap has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00058865 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $312.30 or 0.00916365 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00045866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 88,805,118 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

