TTC (TTC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $67.00

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. During the last seven days, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One TTC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bibox, IDEX and Upbit. TTC has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TTC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00058910 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $319.76 or 0.00942661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00045241 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC (TTC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Bittrex, Upbit and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.