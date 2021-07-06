Tunc Doluca Sells 22,400 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Stock

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Tunc Doluca sold 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $2,336,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

On Tuesday, June 29th, Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,680,320.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Tunc Doluca sold 13,200 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,320,132.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $327,750.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $991,278.00.

NASDAQ:MXIM traded down $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,660,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,412. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.21. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.17 and a 12 month high of $105.49.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,626,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,067,388,000 after buying an additional 973,357 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,125,000 after buying an additional 1,945,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,808,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,402,000 after buying an additional 139,860 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at $280,302,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after buying an additional 1,655,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.55.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.