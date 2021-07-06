Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) shares dropped 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.07 and last traded at $22.08. Approximately 19,726 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,135,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.

TUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.87.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Tupperware Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Patricio Cuesta bought 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $39,961.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,962.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Sheehan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $291,761 over the last 90 days. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,055,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 1,611.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 668,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,643,000 after purchasing an additional 437,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

