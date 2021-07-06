Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.58.

TRQ has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $902,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 8.3% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 8,860,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,565,000 after acquiring an additional 677,825 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $17,364,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter valued at $818,000. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter valued at $23,781,000. 34.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $526.55 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 41.38% and a return on equity of 7.31%.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

