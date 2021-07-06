TurtleCoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $9.09 million and approximately $248,310.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 105,310,634,017 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.