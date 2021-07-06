Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Shares Gap Down to $25.05

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.05, but opened at $23.94. Tuya shares last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 2,561 shares traded.

TUYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tuya in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.84.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.87 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Tuya Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUYA. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Company Profile (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

