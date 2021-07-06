Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $438.77.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWLO. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total value of $598,135.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total value of $318,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,061 shares of company stock valued at $48,240,705. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 1,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $390.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $341.16. Twilio has a one year low of $214.32 and a one year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

