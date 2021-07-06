Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $438.77.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWLO. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.
In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total value of $598,135.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total value of $318,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,061 shares of company stock valued at $48,240,705. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Twilio stock opened at $390.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $341.16. Twilio has a one year low of $214.32 and a one year high of $457.30.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.
Twilio Company Profile
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
