Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Patrick John Finn Sells 2,702 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.70, for a total value of $355,853.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patrick John Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.64, for a total value of $282,737.28.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $317,187.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.65. The company had a trading volume of 565,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,057. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $46.26 and a 12 month high of $214.07. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -47.10 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.19.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TWST shares. William Blair started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

