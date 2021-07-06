Tyler W. K. Head Sells 33,969 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 33,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $125,685.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ELVT stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 333,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,062. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $133.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $89.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.62 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 34.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 35.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.