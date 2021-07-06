Tyler W. K. Head Sells 33,969 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 33,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $125,685.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of ELVT stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 333,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,062. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $133.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64.
Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $89.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.62 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 34.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
Elevate Credit Company Profile
Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.
Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.