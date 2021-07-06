Typhoon Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $789,794.92 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. In the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $789,794.92 and $13,483.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0888 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00046418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00134280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00165573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,995.58 or 0.99607198 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $323.35 or 0.00947416 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,896,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

