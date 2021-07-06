U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) VP Sells $36,953.76 in Stock

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) VP Herbert A. Burton sold 501 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $36,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

USCR stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.13. 453,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,337. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48 and a beta of 1.37. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.24 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. CJS Securities cut U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in U.S. Concrete by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,475,000 after buying an additional 137,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in U.S. Concrete by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in U.S. Concrete by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Concrete by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in U.S. Concrete by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

