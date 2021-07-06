Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.85

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16.

Get Ube Industries alerts:

Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Ube Industries had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 3.76%. On average, analysts predict that Ube Industries, Ltd. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Ube Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ube Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.