Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.12.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Ratan Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 70.6% in the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 383,860 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after buying an additional 158,860 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 45,095 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.17. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $28.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $97.11 billion, a PE ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.