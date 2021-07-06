Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is Wealthgate Family Office LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Wealthgate Family Office LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,528 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises 7.8% of Wealthgate Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wealthgate Family Office LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 165,798 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,415 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Uber Technologies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 21.6% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 518,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,245,000 after acquiring an additional 92,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $51.80. 492,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,219,178. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.84.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

