Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,942 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $9,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Uber Technologies by 40.4% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 82,101 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 23,606 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,973,252 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $216,582,000 after buying an additional 152,104 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,245,718 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $67,904,000 after buying an additional 38,269 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 11.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 129,162 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after buying an additional 13,621 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in Uber Technologies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 1,308,011 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $71,300,000 after buying an additional 144,434 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.56. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.48 and a one year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nomura began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.84.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

