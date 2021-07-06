UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 133,229 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,229 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.19% of Cloudflare worth $40,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at $24,984,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 101.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,469,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,502,000 after purchasing an additional 79,571 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at about $2,510,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 30.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 942,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,218,000 after purchasing an additional 217,526 shares in the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $11,613,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 32,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $2,169,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,185.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 978,593 shares of company stock valued at $81,904,978. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.65.

NET opened at $106.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.43 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.