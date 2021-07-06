UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 646,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,928 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Pentair worth $40,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $99,205,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Pentair by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,124,000 after buying an additional 761,328 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Pentair by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,921,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,749,000 after buying an additional 741,309 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Pentair by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 730,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,554,000 after buying an additional 400,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pentair by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,160,000 after buying an additional 270,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

PNR opened at $68.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.38. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $70.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. Pentair’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

