UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 28,325 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,325 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.56% of IAA worth $41,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,360,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IAA by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,572,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,039 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of IAA by 5,426.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 849,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,854,000 after purchasing an additional 834,357 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of IAA by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,858,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,736,000 after purchasing an additional 433,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,467,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

IAA stock opened at $56.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.72. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.76 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.83.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.61 million. IAA had a return on equity of 669.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

