UBS Group AG Acquires 30,662 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 30,662 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.15% of Scorpio Tankers worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 26.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,751,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,258,000 after acquiring an additional 795,185 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,745,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,843,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 49,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 234,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 316.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 221,924 shares in the last quarter. 41.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.19. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

STNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

