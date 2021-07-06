UBS Group AG Acquires 8,602 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,602 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.22% of Hawkins worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HWKN. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hawkins by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,819,000 after purchasing an additional 40,797 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hawkins by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Hawkins by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HWKN shares. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Hawkins from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

HWKN opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.95 million, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.04. Hawkins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 16.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

