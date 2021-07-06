UBS Group AG Buys 18,374 Shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) by 156.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,374 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.89% of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF in the first quarter worth $230,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 404.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 333.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 127,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA BKF opened at $53.85 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI BRIC ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.25 and a fifty-two week high of $60.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.67.

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

