UBS Group AG Buys 66,258 Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 31,107.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,258 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.16% of G1 Therapeutics worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

GTHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

GTHX stock opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $902.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.54. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $37.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.54.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.44. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.95% and a negative net margin of 159.11%. The business had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. Equities research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $331,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $223,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,805,950 in the last ninety days. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

